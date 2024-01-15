China's basic living allowances for orphans increase in 2023

Xinhua) January 15, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- In the third quarter of 2023, the monthly basic living allowances for orphans living at welfare facilities and in foster homes across China were 1,885.4 yuan (265.4 U.S. dollars) and 1439.9 yuan, respectively, increasing by 5.2 percent and 6.6 percent year on year, according to the national civil affairs work conference held on Sunday.

A total of 146,000 orphans and 388,000 de facto unattended children in China were covered by the country's support system as of the third quarter of 2023, according to the conference. Each de facto unattended children received a monthly basic living allowance of 1,439.9 yuan, a 6.6 percent increase from the same period of 2022.

An official with the Ministry of Civil Affairs said that this year the ministry will step up efforts to register information of migrant children and left-behind children and provide assistance to them.

