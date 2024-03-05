Ambassador expounds China's human rights perspectives in Geneva

March 05, 2024

GENEVA, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese ambassador in Geneva expounded on Monday China's perspectives on advancing and safeguarding human rights, stressing that peace and development are crucial pillars for promoting and protecting human rights.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, stated that safeguarding human rights for everyone is a shared duty of the global community at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Noting frequent crises, conflicts, and escalating regional unrest in the world, he said it's an urgent priority to secure a ceasefire and create conditions for delivering humanitarian aid and restoring peace in Gaza, where the conflict has led to a significant humanitarian crisis and severe civilian casualties.

He stressed it is important to acknowledge the diversity of world civilizations, honor the historical and cultural traditions of different countries, and respect each country's chosen development paths, particularly in the face of growing challenges and obstacles. He called on states to refrain from imposing one's own values and development models on others.

Advocating for seeking common ground while setting aside differences, and fostering greater mutual trust, Chen also called for collaborative efforts to counter interference in other countries' internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues.

China is committed to a human rights development path tailored to its national conditions, Chen said.

He also told the Council about China's advocacy for the equal enjoyment of human rights by all ethnic groups, its whole-process people's democracy, and the legal framework for human rights protection.

He stressed China's willingness to collaborate with all stakeholders in safeguarding human rights through security, fostering human rights through development, advancing human rights through cooperation, and promoting the robust development of the international human rights cause.

