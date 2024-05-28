Russian student shares stories about China via video

People's Daily Online) 16:15, May 28, 2024

Vitalina Panovkina is a Russian student pursuing a degree in business Chinese at Huaqiao University in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Panovkina, captivated by Xiamen's pleasant climate, distinctive architecture, and rich culture, joined the New Voice Overseas Studio, a campus initiative to introduce Chinese culture and local customs to an international viewership through engaging video content.

Through her involvement with the studio, Panovkina has deepened her understanding of China and developed a profound fondness for the country.

