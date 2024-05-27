Ethiopian student captivated by allure of Chinese intangible cultural heritage

15:54, May 27, 2024

Mihret Berhanu Wondafrash, from Ethiopia, is pursuing her master's degree at the China University of Petroleum in Beijing.

In 2014, Wondafrash came to China with her parents and was fascinated by Chinese culture. She has even learned various traditional Chinese instruments, such as the Hulusi, also known as the cucurbit flute.

Additionally, she has had hands-on experience with two Chinese intangible cultural heritage items: the craft of rubbing and ceramic restoration.

