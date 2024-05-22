American teacher finds home in E China’s Qingdao

Anna Baerman, an American art teacher at Qingdao No. 1 International School in Shandong Province, has found a sense of belonging in the coastal city of Qingdao, located in eastern China.

In 2019, Baerman settled in Qingdao and established an international club to facilitate collaboration between local and overseas businesses. Her two daughters quickly adapted to the local life and fell in love with Chinese culture.

The American educator said that what impressed her most about China was the sense that anything is possible.

