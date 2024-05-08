Five generations of foreign family work as teachers in China

People's Daily Online) 15:00, May 08, 2024

Michael Crook, whose father is British and mother is Canadian, was born in Beijing, capital of China. Six generations of his family have lived in the country, five of whom have worked as teachers here.

Fluent in Beijing dialect, Crook has both witnessed and been part of the changes in China's education, such as the Western Academy of Beijing, an international school he co-founded with his friends.

When it comes to his ties with China, Crook said he enjoys the life here as well as the country's rich culture.

