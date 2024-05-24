Deaf woman becomes teacher in N China's Inner Mongolia after Xi's inspiring visit

People's Daily Online) 16:23, May 24, 2024

In early 2024, Wang Yani, a deaf teacher in a special education school in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was preparing lessons for the new semester.

Wang always aspired to become a teacher, a dream ignited by a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping years ago.

Xi visited the Children Welfare House of Hohhot on the eve of the Chinese New Year in 2014. The welfare house was home to about 200 orphaned and disabled children, including Wang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) talks with Wang Yani (L) and Yan Zhijing at the Children Welfare House of Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2014. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

In Wang's room, the president looked through some of her sign language books and albums and encouraged Wang to study hard.

Wang bent her thumb — a sign language gesture for "thanks." Xi also bent his thumb to learn the sign language from Wang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) learns the sign language for "thanks" from Wang Yani (C) and Yan Zhijing at the Children Welfare House of Hohhot city, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2014. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

In the rehearsal room of the welfare house, a group of children were practicing for a performance to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Xi entered the room, and the children rushed towards him.

Xi crouched down to their level and tenderly picked up one of the children. The children then performed a song called "Grateful Heart."

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Children Welfare House of Hohhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2014. (Photo/Pang Xinglei)

The entire society should extend compassion and care toward children, particularly orphans and those living with physical disabilities, and make concerted efforts to ensure they grow up healthy and with love, the president said.

"Nowadays, I always encourage my students to study hard and wish them success in their studies. Grandpa Xi's expectations from years ago have become my pursuit," said Wang.

