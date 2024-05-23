Xi extends congratulations to Vietnam's new president

Xinhua) 07:59, May 23, 2024

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated To Lam on his assuming office as president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Xi pointed out that China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbors linked by mountains and rivers.

Xi also noted that during his state visit to Vietnam last year, he and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new chapter in the relations between the two Parties and two countries.

The Chinese leader said he is glad to see that various departments and localities of the two countries are stepping up efforts to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and have made positive progress.

The Chinese president said he highly regards the development of China-Vietnam relations, and is ready to work with comrade president to maintain strategic communication, guide a substantial development in the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and deliver more benefits to the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)