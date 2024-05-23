Xi urges hard work to improve people's well-being

Xinhua) 16:07, May 23, 2024

JINAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that only through hard work can the people's well-being be improved during an inspection tour in the city of Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday afternoon.

During a visit to a coastal greenway, Xi inspected the restored ecosystem of the coastline and had a cordial conversation with local residents and tourists who were relaxing and exercising by the seaside.

Happy lives come from hard work, Xi said, "we must make solid efforts and work hard to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make people's lives better and better."

