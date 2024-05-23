Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial, Investment Cooperation
(Xinhua) 09:22, May 23, 2024
BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday sent a congratulatory letter to the China-GCC Countries Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation held in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.
