Xi inspects Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province

Xinhua) 13:02, May 23, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits Rizhao Port to learn about the local progress in promoting the smart and green development of the port, expanding the opening up, in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

JINAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday afternoon.

He visited Rizhao Port and a coastal greenway to learn about the local progress in promoting the smart and green development of the port, expanding the opening up, strengthening the ecological protection and restoration of the coastline, and improving the quality of people's lives.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a coastal greenway to learn about the local progress in strengthening the ecological protection and restoration of the coastline, and improving the quality of people's lives, in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, May 22, 2024. Xi inspected the city of Rizhao in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday afternoon. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

