Xi chairs symposium, urges further reform to advance Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, chairs a symposium attended by representatives from businesses and academia and delivers an important speech in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

JINAN, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed the need to deepen reform further across the board with efforts centering on advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing a symposium in Jinan, Shandong Province, attended by representatives from businesses and academia.

"Reform is the driving force for development," Xi said, noting that to deepen reform further on all fronts, efforts should be focused on the overarching goals of improving and developing the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and modernizing China's governance system and capacity.

He added that China should take resolute steps to remove the ideological and institutional barriers hindering the advancement of Chinese modernization, and double down on its efforts to resolve deep-seated institutional challenges and structural issues.

Xi's trip to Shandong is the first local inspection he has made since the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau held a meeting on April 30.

It was decided at the meeting that the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be held in Beijing in July, and that the session will primarily examine issues related to further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese modernization.

Nine representatives including entrepreneurs from state-owned, private and foreign-funded enterprises spoke at the symposium to put forward opinions and suggestions on deepening reform across the board, covering such issues as developing venture capital investment, upgrades of traditional industries, improving the corporate governance of private enterprises and optimizing the business environment for foreign enterprises.

It is the CPC's consistent approach and fine tradition to conduct in-depth research and extensively solicit opinions from various parties before making major decisions and formulating important documents, Xi said, adding that relevant departments should carefully study and absorb opinions and suggestions for further deepening reform in an all-round way that were brought up during the symposium.

China should adhere to and develop its basic economic system and work to build a high-level socialist market economy system, Xi said.

Economic system reform should start from meeting realistic needs and tackling the most urgent matters, and should advance theoretical and institutional innovation in the process of solving practical problems, he added.

"The Chinese people's aspiration for a better life is the goal we have been striving for, and the ultimate purpose of advancing reform and promoting development is to improve the livelihood of the people," Xi said.

He emphasized the need to identify the key areas of reform and achieve breakthroughs based on the pressing concerns and aspirations of the general public, including employment, income growth, education, healthcare, housing, government services, childcare, elderly care, personal safety, and property security.

Xi stressed that no matter how and where reform goes, certain "fundmental things" must not be compromised, including upholding the overall leadership of the Party, adhering to Marxism, sticking to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and upholding the people's democratic dictatorship.

"At the same time, we must dare to innovate and do a good job in reforming what should be and could be reformed, and persist in our efforts once we find the right path," Xi said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, who are also members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

