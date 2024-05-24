PD Vlog | Meet a self-taught English-speaking construction worker

(People's Daily App) 16:03, May 24, 2024

Apart from being a short video creator who has more than 1 million followers on Chinese social media, Wan Jun is also a construction worker from Jieyang, Guangdong Province who taught himself English. Follow People's Daily reporter Rennie as she travels 2,000 kilometers to get his story!

(Produced by Wang Ruofan, Qiao Wai and interns Xu Ziqi and Yi Kewei)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)