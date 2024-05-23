View of bend of Jinsha River in SW China

Xinhua) 11:01, May 23, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, in southwest China. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, in southwest China. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 22, 2024 shows a bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, in southwest China. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)