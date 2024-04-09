China's top political advisor stresses democratic oversight over environmental protection of Yangtze River

Xinhua) 09:46, April 09, 2024

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, speaks at a seminar on relevant work of the democratic oversight over the environmental protection of the Yangtze River conducted by the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday stressed democratic oversight over the environmental protection of the Yangtze River to better promote the construction of a beautiful China and serve Chinese modernization.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, made the remarks at a seminar on relevant work conducted by the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation.

During the past year, the democratic oversight over the environmental protection of the Yangtze River has been conducted in an orderly and effective manner, achieving solid progress, he said.

Wang noted that it is necessary to closely follow the strategic plans of the high-quality development of the Yangtze Economic Belt made by the CPC Central Committee and continue to focus on key and difficult issues to carry out the democratic oversight.

Relevant local Party committees and governments should provide support to the central committees of the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation when they carry out democratic oversight, Wang said.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the seminar.

Leaders of the eight non-CPC parties and a representative of personages without party affiliation also delivered remarks at the seminar.

