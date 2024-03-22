China issues guidelines for enforcement of 10-year Yangtze River fishing ban

Xinhua) 11:27, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled guidelines for the resolute enforcement of a 10-year fishing ban in the Yangtze River.

The fishing ban's implementation is a key measure in the promotion of the high-quality development of the Yangtze Economic Belt, and in the restoration of the vitality of China's mother river, according to a document issued by the General Office of the State Council.

Relevant government departments should consider the enforcement of the fishing ban to be a top priority, strengthen coordination and supervision, optimize law enforcement mechanisms, and improve cross-departmental and cross-regional law enforcement cooperation, the guidelines state.

They also urge efforts to step up the protection of rare and endangered species found in or around the Yangtze River, as well as efforts to restore habitats, strengthen the prevention and control of exotic species, and accelerate ecological restoration.

