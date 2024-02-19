Balance of loans up 13.1 pct in China's Yangtze River Delta

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in China's Yangtze River Delta region increased by 13.1 percent year-on-year to 64.34 trillion yuan (9.06 trillion U.S. dollars) at the end of December, official data showed.

According to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office, the overall balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 63.35 trillion yuan, up 13.7 percent year-on-year.

The balance of foreign currency loans in this region was 139.7 billion U.S. dollars, a 16.6 percent decline from the same period last year.

According to the data, the region's deposit balance reached 75.44 trillion yuan by the end of December, up 10.5 percent year-on-year.

