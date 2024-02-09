China's yuan loans grow by 4.92 trln yuan in January

Xinhua) February 09, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's yuan-denominated loans rose by 4.92 trillion yuan (692.6 billion U.S. dollars) in January this year, central bank data showed Friday.

The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, climbed 8.7 percent year on year to 297.63 trillion yuan at the end of last month.

