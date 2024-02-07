Wuhu City in E China makes efforts to restore ecological environment of Yangtze River
A child rides a bike in a park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2024. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 5, 2023 shows a scenery of the Yangtze river in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 23, 2024 shows the site of a river improvement project at the Yangtze River in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2022 shows the Jiangdong water ecological park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Photo by Zhu Zhigang/Xinhua)
Citizens enjoy themselves in a park in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 30, 2024. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 24, 2021 shows Wuhu third Yangtze River bridge in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Wuhu City in Anhui Province has made continuous efforts to restore the ecological environment of the Yangtze River. Greenways and recreational platforms have been built along the river, attracting many local residents. (Photo by Miao Yuchen/Xinhua)
Photos
