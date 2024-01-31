Home>>
China cranks up efforts to address ship pollution on Yangtze River
(Xinhua) 10:05, January 31, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up efforts to address ship pollution on the Yangtze River, with 575 cases handled by procuratorial authorities, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.
During the anti-pollution campaign, procuratorial organs in 11 provincial-level regions along the Yangtze River have inspected 5,543 ports and wharves as of December 2023.
The efforts have helped to add 479 ship pollutant receivers and upgrade pollution prevention equipment on 1,495 ships.
An interagency joint ship pollution management system has also been established, the SPP said.
