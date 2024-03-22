China launches police crackdown on pollution-related crimes along Yangtze

Xinhua) 10:15, March 22, 2024

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has instructed police authorities in 11 relevant provincial-level regions to launch a special crackdown on crimes that harm the environment along the Yangtze River.

The campaign, running until the end of September, will target prominent illegal activities such as pollution of the environment by solid waste and hazardous waste in the Yangtze River basin, the ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry has ordered collaboration with relevant administrative regulators to conduct comprehensive inspections of hazardous waste risks and to take a more proactive approach to warning, prevention, and crackdown concerning environmental crimes.

The focus should be on key industries, key targets, key behaviors, and prominent issues to sever illegal profit chains, the ministry said, adding that it is necessary to strengthen information sharing and joint law enforcement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)