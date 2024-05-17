Some rivers within Pearl River, Yangtze River basins to see floods above warning level

Xinhua) 10:41, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Multiple rivers flowing through the Pearl River and Yangtze River basins are expected to see floods over warning level due to heavy rainfall, China's Ministry of Water Resources said Thursday.

From Friday to next Monday, heavy rains have been forecasted to affect south China as well as parts of southwest China and regions south of the Yangtze River.

Rainstorms are expected to lash parts of Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan and Jiangxi during the period, according to the ministry.

Downpours in the Pearl River and Yangtze River basins will lead to the rise of water levels of many rivers, including the Xijiang, Beijiang, Hanjiang, Wujiang, Xiangjiang and Ganjiang Rivers.

The water levels of some rivers in the rainstorm areas may exceed the warning level, the ministry said.

Relevant water conservancy departments will strengthen monitoring, timely issue of early warning systems, and pay close attention to the safety of reservoir and the prevention of floods and mountain torrents disasters.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)