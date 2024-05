In pics: construction sites in China's Yangtze River Delta

Xinhua) 13:32, May 03, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on March 27, 2024 shows a construction site at Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. (Photo by Zhang Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 25, 2024 shows a construction site on the high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a construction site on the expressway linking east China's Shanghai and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2024 shows a construction site on the expressway linking east China's Shanghai and northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liu Ning)