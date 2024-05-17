China makes headway in addressing ship pollution on Yangtze River
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has made headway in advancing the systematic governance over ship pollution on the Yangtze River with a campaign on the issue completed, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.
During the campaign, 602 cases were filed by procuratorates across the country, including 592 cases of administrative public interest litigation, and all the prosecutions were supported by the judgments from the courts, according to the SPP.
Via the handling of the cases, over 610,000 square meters of polluted waters and tidal flats, 1,400 tonnes of mud and solid waste, and 200 tonnes of hazardous waste were cleared, data from the SPP showed.
The SPP launched the campaign in May 2022 to tackle major problems related to ship pollution along the Yangtze River.
