China firmly opposes U.S. adding Chinese entities to export control list

Xinhua) 20:19, May 10, 2024

BEIJING, May 10 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to add 37 Chinese entities to the export control "entity list," a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The spokesperson added that China has taken note of the latest action by the United States, which was based on so-called military and Russian involvement excuses.

Over a long period of time, the United States has generalized the concept of national security, abused export control measures and frequently sanctioned and suppressed enterprises from other countries.

Such actions have seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of these enterprises, undermined the stability of the global supply chain and hindered global economic recovery and development, the spokesperson said.

The U.S. side should immediately stop its wrong actions, the spokesperson added, noting that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises.

