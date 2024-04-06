Chinese vice premier holds talks with U.S. treasury secretary
GUANGZHOU, April 6 (Xinhua) -- He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held several rounds of talks with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, also U.S. lead representative, on Friday and Saturday in the city of Guangzhou in south China.
Focusing on the implementation of the important consensus between the two countries' heads of state, the two sides had candid, pragmatic and constructive discussions on the macroeconomic situation of the two countries and the world, the economic relationship between China and the United States, and global challenges.
The two sides agreed to discuss issues such as balanced growth of the United States, China and the global economy, financial stability, sustainable finance, and cooperation in countering money-laundering under the China-U.S. economic and financial working group. The Chinese side expressed grave concern over U.S. economic and trade measures restricting China and responded fully to the issue of production capacity. Both sides agreed to continue to maintain communication.
Photos
- Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
Related Stories
- Healthy China-U.S. economic ties require true cooperation over self-interest
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- China in 2023: Buzzwords reveal a tapestry of resilience and vibrancy
- Commentary: Working together to steer China-U.S. relations forward
- China's police chief holds video call with Myanmar Union Minister for Home Affairs
- China's top diplomat sums up enlightenment brought by China-U.S. ties
- 2023, my memories of China
- In numbers: China's contributions to global development in 2023
- Top Chinese diplomat meets diplomatic envoys from ASEAN countries
- European travelers welcome China's new visa policies
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.