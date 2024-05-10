Xi says Europe important partner for Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:53, May 10, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that Europe is an important partner on China's path toward Chinese modernization.

Hailing Europe as an important pole in a multi-polar world, Xi said it is hoped that Hungary will take the opportunity of taking on the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) in the second half of this year to promote the steady and sound development of China-EU relations.

The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has a strong internal driving force, Xi said during his talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, expressing hope that Hungary will continue to play an important role in promoting the China-CEEC cooperation to better benefit people of various countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)