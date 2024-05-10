Xi says Hungary welcomed to be companion on path to Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 08:49, May 10, 2024

BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Hungary is welcomed to be China's companion on its path to Chinese modernization, visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday.

Chinese modernization will surely bring more opportunities to Hungary and other countries in the world, Xi said during his talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

China is willing to jointly forge greater synergy in development strategies with Hungary, make good use of mechanisms such as the China-Hungary Inter-Governmental Belt and Road Cooperation Committee, promote orderly cooperation in fields including infrastructure and green energy, complete the construction of the Hungary-Serbia Railway on schedule, and actively expand cooperation in emerging areas such as clean energy and artificial intelligence, Xi said.

