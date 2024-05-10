Home>>
Xi, Orban jointly meet press in Budapest
(Xinhua) 08:07, May 10, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban jointly meet the press after their talks in Budapest, Hungary, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
BUDAPEST, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban jointly met the press here Thursday.
