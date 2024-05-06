Home>>
Earthquakes jolt Taiwan: CENC
(Xinhua) 18:25, May 06, 2024
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area off Hualien County of China's Taiwan at 5:45 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 23.71 degrees north latitude and 121.62 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
At 5:52 p.m., a 5.2-magnitude earthquake also hit the sea area off Hualien. The epicenter was at 23.7 degrees north latitude and 121.57 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 25 km.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)
