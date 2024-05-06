Highlights of Xi's state visit to France

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Sunday for a state visit to France, with the two sides poised to bolster bilateral ties and reiterate their commitment to fortifying their partnership amid shifting global landscapes.

The following are some of the highlights of Xi's remarks in a written speech upon his arrival and a signed article in French media Le Figaro.

ON CHINA-FRANCE RELATIONS

-- In the 60 years since, the bilateral relations have always stayed abreast of China's relations with Western countries, setting a prime example for countries with different social systems to coexist in peace and pursue win-win cooperation.

-- A growing China-France relationship not only brings benefits to both peoples, but also provides stability and positive energy to the turbulent world.

-- History is our best teacher. We live in a world that is far from being tranquil and is once again facing a multitude of risks. China is ready to work with France in the spirit that guided the establishment of our diplomatic ties to forge a stronger comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries and make new contributions to stronger cooperation of the global community.

-- I hope this visit will help cement our long-standing friendship, enhance political trust, build strategic consensus and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

ON COMMUNICATION AND COOPERATION

-- In recent years, the relationship between China and France has risen to new heights, and the two countries keep making new progress in cooperation on aviation, aerospace, nuclear energy, agrifood and green development.

-- I will visit France bringing with me three messages from China. China will work with France to carry forward the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, build on past achievements and open new vistas for China-France relations; China will open even wider to the world and deepen cooperation with France and other countries; China will strengthen communication and coordination with France to uphold world peace and stability.

-- With the establishment of China-France relations, a bridge of communication between the East and West was built, and the international relations was able to evolve in the direction of dialogue and cooperation.

-- France is advancing re-industrialization based on green innovation, whereas China is accelerating the development of new quality productive forces. Our two countries can deepen cooperation on innovation and jointly promote green development.

ON PEACE AND STABILITY

-- China understands the repercussions of the Ukraine crisis on the people of Europe. China hopes that peace and stability will return to Europe at an early date. We stand ready to work with France and the whole international community to find a reasonable way out of the crisis.

-- China and France have many in common on the Palestine-Israel issue, and it is thus critical that the two countries strengthen cooperation and help restore peace in the Middle East.

-- Both China and France value independence as two major countries. Our interactions in the long course of history have released tremendous energy swaying the trajectory of the world.

