Int'l conference on teaching Chinese held in New York

NEW YORK, May 4 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd New York International Conference on Teaching Chinese was held here on Saturday, at which participants from the United States, China, Canada, Singapore and other countries and regions shared their views on innovation and sustainable approaches to Chinese language teaching across the globe.

"We believe that through the joint efforts of universities, K-12 schools, educational institutions, and Chinese teachers worldwide, we can achieve sustainable development and continuous flourishing in international Chinese education," said Wang Jun, professor and assistant to the dean of the School of Humanities at China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Yu Yougen, education counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in New York, expressed his hope that Chinese language education in the new era will contribute to a better understanding of China through the continuous effort to strengthen cooperation, improve the quality of teaching, and encourage people-to-people exchanges among students.

The annual event was jointly hosted by China Institute in America, one of the oldest non-profit organizations focusing on Chinese culture in the United States, Chinese Language Teachers Association of Greater New York and Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

