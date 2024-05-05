Tourists enjoy themselves during May Day holiday across China

People buy snacks at a cultural compound in Yinchuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 3, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows people visiting a scenic spot in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Tourists take boats in a river in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2024 shows a view of Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Li He/Xinhua)

People visit a geological park in Xuanen County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the ancient city of Tianshui in Qinzhou District of Tianshui City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 1, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Wang Zixuan)

Young tourists learn to plant paddy rice at a field in Jinci Township in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Drum dancers perform for visitors at the Leitai Han Culture Museum in Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 3, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Jiang Aiping/Xinhua)

A child tries to plant paddy rice as her guardian helps at a field in Jinci Township in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

People visit a shopping mall in southwest China's Chongqing, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Tourists and locals attend a Guozhuang dance at a square in Shangri-la of the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 3, 2024. Guozhuang is a traditional Tibetan dance meaning singing and dancing in a circle. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Ma Hongbo/Xinhua)

This areial drone photo taken on May 3, 2024 shows people visiting the Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Peng Biao/Xinhua)

Tourists have fun planting paddy rice at a field in Jinci Township in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2024 shows people visiting an ancient village in Yixian County in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2024 show people visiting a historical and cultural block in Rugao, east China's Jiangsu Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Wu Shujian/Xinhua)

People watch a flash mob performance at the Liaoning Museum in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Visitors view exhibits at Guizhou Provincial Museum in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Children try to make copies of ancient seal patterns by rubbing at a museum featuring murals dating back some 1,500 years to the Northern Qi Dynasty (550-557) in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, May 4, 2024. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 4, 2024 shows people visiting the Huaxi Park in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. Traffics have surged at tourist attractions throughout the country during the 5-day May Day holiday beginning on May 1. (Photo by Lu Zhongnan/Xinhua)

