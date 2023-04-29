Italian tourism sector expects return of Chinese tourists on May Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:29, April 29, 2023

ROME, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Italian tourism sector is expected to see a boom from the return of Chinese visitors around the upcoming May Day holiday.

"The Chinese return has been long-awaited here in Italy, and it's bringing huge benefits to our tourism industry," said Cristiano Varotti, chief representative of the Italian National Tourist Board (ENIT) in China.

The global tourism industry has seen a rebound since China relaxed its travel restrictions earlier this year, and resumed group tours for up to 60 destinations including Italy.

A five-day holiday that starts on April 29 is adding more momentum to soaring demand. The latest data from Chinese travel agency Trip.com Group shows that mainland outbound travel bookings for the holiday have multiplied by 18 times year-on-year.

"Italy's position as a major destination for Chinese tourists in Europe will be confirmed in the next few months," said Varotti.

The country received more than 5.3 million Chinese tourists in 2019, he added, making it one of the most visited European countries by the Chinese.

Ludivine Destree, marketing project manager at the European Travel Commission, expected the tourist influx to bring ample dividends for sectors such as catering and luxury shopping in Italy, as well as in Europe.

"International travelers have always been very important for the global luxury market, especially for Italy," said Stefania Lazzaroni, general manager of the Italian foundation of luxury brands Altagamma.

She added that 60 percent of luxury purchases in Italy, and 50 percent of luxury purchases in Europe are made by international travelers, and most of them are Chinese. "This is how much tourism is relevant to our brands."

The catering sector will also receive a boost from the recovery of the tourism industry.

"We are looking forward to Chinese tourists visiting us," said Christopher, area manager of La Prosciutteria in Florence. "I'd like to invite them to try typical Florentine products, like original ham and aged or seasoned pecorino cheese."

Varotti said that promotion work was well underway: "We have been investing a lot of time and resources in the Chinese digital ecosystem and social media platforms to push content to promote Italy," he explained.

In 2023, training sessions and marketing actions will be organized to promote Italian destinations, in collaboration with some of the largest national Chinese tour operators, ENIT said. It will stage a series of roadshows in several cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, he added.

