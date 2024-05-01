China railway trips to reach 144 mln during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:25, May 01, 2024

Passengers inquire information at the service desk of Xuzhou East Railway Station in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on April 30, 2024. China's railway network is expected to handle 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said Monday. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

