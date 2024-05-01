Beijing Capital International Airport expects surge in holiday flights

Xinhua) 10:34, May 01, 2024

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Capital International Airport, one of Beijing's two major airports, is bracing for a surge in flights during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, the airport said on Tuesday.

The airport is expected to handle 5,837 flights and 918,300 passengers during the holiday, up 10 percent and 21 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

The passenger traffic is forecast to peak on April 30 and May 5, with over 1,200 inbound and outbound flights expected to be handled by the airport each day, according to the airport.

Destinations like Tokyo and Seoul are forecasted to be popular choices, the airport said.

China's May Day holiday this year will last from May 1 to 5.

