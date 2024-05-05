China bolsters public legal services for elderly citizens

May 05, 2024

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China is stepping up efforts to enhance public legal services tailored to senior citizens nationwide, with the issuance of a circular outlining specific measures.

The circular, a collaborative effort involving multiple authorities including the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Civil Affairs, aims to improve access to legal assistance for seniors across the country.

According to the document, seniors who have faced abuse, abandonment, or domestic violence are eligible to apply for legal aid, irrespective of their financial status. Priority will be given to legal aid cases involving the elderly in terms of acceptance, review, and assignment.

The document underscores the importance of resolving conflicts and disputes affecting senior citizens at an early stage, covering various areas such as marriage, support and guardianship.

Additionally, it calls for legal awareness activities focused on protecting and promoting the rights of the elderly among all members of society.

