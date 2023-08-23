We Are China

Elderly adapted apartments give residents golden years

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:10, August 23, 2023

Two elderly people watch TV at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province has fully integrated medical treatment and old-age care resources to launch apartment services for the elderly.

The apartments focus on "medical, rehabilitation and nursing", adapting to the rapid development of the industry in a green, healthy and substantial way.

The apartments' aim is to make the elderly "enjoy their old age".

A woman enjoys a lake view at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

A man plays piano at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Two people play Chinese draughts at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

Two people take rehabilitation training at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

A group weaves handworks at an elderly adapted apartment in Zhanhua district of Binzhou in Shandong province, Aug 21, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

