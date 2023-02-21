How the elderly spend time after retirement

(People's Daily App) 16:03, February 21, 2023

A passer-by caught this moment of leisure and peace on video. It is just another day for this old couple in a park. He plays harmonica for her and she enjoys the beat in her own way.

(Produced by Song Sichi and Dong Feng)

