China to strengthen home visit services for elderly

Xinhua) 09:19, October 27, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will basically establish a system of home visit and care services for the elderly with special difficulties before the end of 2023, according to a guideline jointly released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and other related departments.

Focusing on home visit and care services for the elderly with special difficulties, the newly-released guideline aims to resolve the safety risks of the elderly with special difficulties, especially those who live alone and those who are disabled, said Li Banghua, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The purposes of providing the services include discovering and eliminating safety risks in time, strengthening emergency rescue, and assisting in providing service resources according to needs, according to the press conference.

