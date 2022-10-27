China to strengthen home visit services for elderly
BEIJING, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will basically establish a system of home visit and care services for the elderly with special difficulties before the end of 2023, according to a guideline jointly released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs and other related departments.
Focusing on home visit and care services for the elderly with special difficulties, the newly-released guideline aims to resolve the safety risks of the elderly with special difficulties, especially those who live alone and those who are disabled, said Li Banghua, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Wednesday.
The purposes of providing the services include discovering and eliminating safety risks in time, strengthening emergency rescue, and assisting in providing service resources according to needs, according to the press conference.
Photos
Related Stories
- Diversified elderly care paves way for happy old age
- In pics: Chinese elderly enjoy retired life
- Professional "patient companions" tending to Chinese elderly
- China made solid progress on elderly care over past decade: NHC
- Canteen in Hangzhou provides healthy, cost-effective food to elderly citizens without increasing food prices for 15 years
- Moments in sports: Playing shuttlecock
- China scales up support for elderly care, childcare industries
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.