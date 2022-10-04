Home>>
In pics: Chinese elderly enjoy retired life
(Xinhua) 09:02, October 04, 2022
Han Xiangqiao (2nd R), 75, performs as a model during an activity in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 3, 2022. Chinese elderly enjoy retired life as they indulge in their hobbies. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)
Liu Mingfei (C), 80, plays Erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, in a band in Luancheng District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2022. Chinese elderly enjoy retired life as they indulge in their hobbies. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)
Zhang Zhi, 85, makes Chinese opera masks at home in Xinhua District of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2022. Chinese elderly enjoy retired life as they indulge in their hobbies. (Photo by Yan Zhiguo/Xinhua)
