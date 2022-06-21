Home>>
China announces campaign to strengthen psychological care for elderly
(Xinhua) 09:30, June 21, 2022
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China will launch a nationwide campaign to provide psychological care for the elderly, according to the National Health Commission.
The campaign, which will run from 2022 to 2025, aims to assess the mental health status and needs of the elderly, enhance their mental health awareness and render mental health support as well as improve the level of services provided by grassroots mental health professionals.
Localities across the country are required to carry out mental health assessments for elderly people aged 65 and above, with a particular focus on empty nesters, left behind and those with economic difficulties, among others.
