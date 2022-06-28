Fuzhou promotes community-based care for elderly people
Community workers serve senior citizens at a canteen for elderly people in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Senior citizens have meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A medical worker conducts dental check for a senior citizen at a community in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Senior citizens greet with each other at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Senior citizens queue up to get meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Senior citizens take meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
A medical worker delivers a lecture on health care knowledge for elderly people at a community in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
Photos
Related Stories
- China announces campaign to strengthen psychological care for elderly
- Volunteer photojournalist snaps photographs for elderly villagers living in remote mountainous areas of China’s Shaanxi
- China works to meet demand for elderly nursing care beds
- Increasing number of Chinese seniors actively participating in social activities after retirement
- University for aged lets Chinese elderly enjoy retired life
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.