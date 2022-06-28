Fuzhou promotes community-based care for elderly people

Xinhua) 08:26, June 28, 2022

Community workers serve senior citizens at a canteen for elderly people in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Senior citizens have meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A medical worker conducts dental check for a senior citizen at a community in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Senior citizens greet with each other at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Senior citizens queue up to get meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Senior citizens take meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 21, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A medical worker delivers a lecture on health care knowledge for elderly people at a community in Gulou District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, June 24, 2022. Since 2019 Fuzhou has promoted community-based care for the elderly people by providing them with meal service and holding lectures for them to enrich their life. Now senior citizen could enjoy meal service at over 180 canteens specially arranged for them in Fuzhou. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

