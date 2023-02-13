Young assistants give senior citizens a soothing bathing experience

People's Daily Online, February 13, 2023

Many young people have opted for careers in in-home bathing services for the elderly, especially those with mobility issues, as the services gain popularity in some parts of China.

Zhang Hui, 22, is a bathing assistant at an elderly care company in Jinan, capital city of east China's Shandong Province. She has helped over 100 elderly people take warm baths since she got into this industry six months ago, and found the work very meaningful. "In-home bathing services can help the elderly ease their discomforts and relax mentally," Zhang said.

Zhang Hui performs a physical examination before bathing a senior. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the interviewee)

The gratitude in the eyes of the elderly and their family members, and the comfort the senior citizens felt after having a bath gave her a sense of accomplishment, which is also a driving force for her, the young caregiver said.

Statistics from an e-commerce platform in China showed that the search volume for "bathing services for the elderly" and similar keywords in 2021 surged by 808.06 percent year on year, while related orders placed on the platform rocketed by 1,450 percent.

According to Cao Shuai, the founder of the company, having a bath, which is easy for the young, can be a big challenge for many senior citizens. Cao's octogenarian grandfather, who was left bedridden by illness, found it challenging to take a bath.

Zhang Hui and her colleagues bathe a senior citizen. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Born in the 1990s, Cao believes young and professional assistants are needed. Before entering this industry, he went to Japan to learn from a bathing service company. "Young employees, who account for a large part of our staff, have received training before serving the clients," he explained.

To ensure senior citizens enjoy comfortable and decent lives, society and family members must all play a part, Cao said.

