Three passersby brave heavy rain to help fallen elderly person

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 19, 2023

An old man fell down in the Ningbo High-Tech Zone at around 1 pm in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province on June 8. He was stuck in the rain and could not get up by himself after several attempts.

Three passersby rode by one after another, and they escorted the old man to rest under a bridge nearby. When the police arrived and took over, the three men left without noting who they are.

The elderly man now is safe and sound.

His family found and thanked Rui Jiangang, one of the three people who helped, saying, "If it weren't for them, the old man might be in danger!"

(Produced by Gao Yuan and Dong Feng; source: Shijie-app)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)