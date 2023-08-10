Nursing home in E China's Hangzhou recruits young people to accompany elderly people

People's Daily Online) 10:11, August 10, 2023

The civil affairs bureau in Binjiang district of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province has initiated a multi-generational cohabitation elderly care project. A nursing home participating in the project is recruiting the third batch of companions for elderly people.

The nursing home will provide the companions free apartments as long as they can accompany elderly people for at least 10 hours a month.

A young woman accompanies an elderly citizen at a nursing home in Binjiang district of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/thepaper.cn)

"Companionship can satisfy elderly people's emotional needs, and also save accommodation costs for the companions," said a staff member of the civil affairs bureau.

The elderly care project was first piloted at the largest nursing home in the district in 2019. Two batches of 15 people have joined the project.

This time, the nursing home will recruit 15 to 20 people. After passing an interview, the companions will sign a one-year agreement with the nursing home. They need to complete at least 10 hours of companionship per month by talking, dining, and walking with the seniors, or participating in various activities.

The companions will live in the nursing home free of charge, except for a monthly management fee of 300 yuan ($41.62).

There is no age limit for recruitment, but young people are preferred. The previous companions included police officers, teachers, and doctors, who were mainly young people.

