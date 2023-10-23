Activities held across China to celebrate Chongyang Festival

Xinhua) 15:17, October 23, 2023

Elders eat dumplings at a cultural square in Donglizhuang Village of Luancheng District in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 22, 2023. The Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is an annual festival to show respect and care for the elderly throughout China. The festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth Chinese lunar month, which is October 23 this year. (Photo by Li Mingfa/Xinhua)

An anti-fraud awareness campaign is held for elders at a park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 22, 2023. The Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is an annual festival to show respect and care for the elderly throughout China. The festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth Chinese lunar month, which is October 23 this year. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An elder performs at a Chongyang Festival activity in Gaobei Village of Ganxi Township in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2023. The Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is an annual festival to show respect and care for the elderly throughout China. The festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth Chinese lunar month, which is October 23 this year. (Photo by Mo Guibin/Xinhua)

A volunteer and elders make dumplings at a Chongyang Festival activity in Gaobei Village of Ganxi Township in Shibing County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 22, 2023. The Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is an annual festival to show respect and care for the elderly throughout China. The festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth Chinese lunar month, which is October 23 this year. (Photo by Tai Shengzhi/Xinhua)

Volunteers hold a group birthday party for elders in Luqiao District, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 22, 2023. The Chongyang Festival, also known as the Double Ninth Festival, is an annual festival to show respect and care for the elderly throughout China. The festival falls on the ninth day of the ninth Chinese lunar month, which is October 23 this year. (Photo by Jiang Youqing/Xinhua)

