Home>>
Man blocks rush-hour traffic for elderly man
(People's Daily App) 15:35, September 07, 2023
A man in an electric scooter stopped to assist an elderly man hobbling across the road with a walker, during a recent morning rush hour in Haikou, Hainan Province.
(Video source: Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Elderly adapted apartments give residents golden years
- Nursing home in E China's Hangzhou recruits young people to accompany elderly people
- "Seniors' classrooms" bring better cultural life to elderly in SE China's Fujian province
- Three passersby brave heavy rain to help fallen elderly person
- E China's Zibo hailed for providing elderly people canteens
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.