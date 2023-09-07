Languages

Thursday, September 07, 2023

Man blocks rush-hour traffic for elderly man

(People's Daily App) 15:35, September 07, 2023

A man in an electric scooter stopped to assist an elderly man hobbling across the road with a walker, during a recent morning rush hour in Haikou, Hainan Province.

(Video source: Xinhua)

