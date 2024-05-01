Top Chinese diplomat holds talks with Argentina's foreign minister

Xinhua) 11:19, May 01, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino on Tuesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China firmly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, respects the choice made by the Argentine people, and wishes Argentina success in its reform. He expressed the belief that Argentina will overcome difficulties and find a path of development and rejuvenation that suits its national conditions.

China is willing to take the opportunity of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Argentina comprehensive strategic partnership this year, to jointly grasp the direction of bilateral relations, inject more certainty into the two sides' cooperation in various fields, and open up new prospects for the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, Wang said.

The two sides should continue to cherish and consolidate political mutual trust, understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, advance cooperation in space, space flight, maritime and Antarctic fields, and promote sustained, healthy and balanced development of bilateral trade, he said.

China always supports Argentina's efforts to maintain economic and financial stability and is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity, Wang noted, adding that the two sides also need to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges at the local level, among the youth, in education and health.

China is willing to work with Argentina and other Latin American and Caribbean countries to promote the building of China-Latin America relations in the new era featuring equality, mutual benefit, innovation and openness which will benefit the people, strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and G20, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Wang said.

Mondino noted that no matter how Argentina's internal political situation changes, its friendly policy toward China will not change. Argentina adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to continue to promote cooperation in infrastructure construction, trade, investment, finance, tourism, space, Antarctica, ocean and environmental protection under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The new Argentine government pursues an open policy and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in Argentina. Argentina is willing to deepen cooperation with China under the framework of the CELAC-China Forum, keep close communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms, and safeguard world peace and promote sustainable development, Mondino said.

After the talks, the two foreign ministers jointly met the press.

