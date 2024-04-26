Argentina's FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:18, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino will visit China from April 27 to May 1, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Friday.

